WWE Registers Trademark For Ring Name

WWE has applied for another ring name-related trademark.

On March 12, the company registered the trademark “Drake Morreaux” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office under the entertainment services classification. Here is the description of the trademark.

“Mark For: DRAKE MORREAUX™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”

This is NXT’s Beau Morris’ new ring name. He is a former offensive tackle and football player at SMU. Last May, he made his WWE ring debut. He had been a member of The Bayou Boys tag team alongside Hayden Pittman.

Morris recently teamed up with Javier Bernal for a squash match on SmackDown, winning over the Authors of Pain.