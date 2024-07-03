WWE Registers Trademark For WCW Pay-Per-View Name

WWE has secured a new trademark based on the name of an old WCW pay-per-view event.

This SuperBrawl event took place from 1991 to 2001. The inaugural main event pitted Ric Flair against Tatsumi Fujinami for the WCW and NWA World Heavyweight Championships. The last show featured Scott Steiner vs. Kevin Nash in a retirement match for the WCW World Heavyweight Championship as the headliner. This was one of WCW’s flagship events.

When WWE purchased WCW, they also acquired its trademarks for several years. Before returning to WWE in 2022, Cody Rhodes attempted to obtain the rights to the name as well as other WCW PPV themes created by his father in 2019, but the two parties reached an agreement. WWE granted Cody the trademark rights to the Cody Rhodes name as well as several WCW-themed events that he had attempted to purchase.

WWE filed for the broadcast media trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on July 2. Here’s the trademark:

“Exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information.”

The docuseries “Who Killed WCW?” premiered on Vice TV last month and chronicled the promotion’s rise and fall. The docuseries features interviews with The Rock, Kevin Nash, Eric Bischoff, Konnan, Madusa, and others.