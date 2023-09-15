WWE Releases Additional Executives, Talent Not Expected To Be Cut Today

The WWE cuts have continued.

As noted, WWE released their Executive Vice President of Developmental and Digital Jamie Horowitz as part of the post-Endeavor acquisition layoffs.

In an update, PWInsider.com is reporting that Catherine Newman, WWE’s Executive Vice President and Head of Marketing, has also been released.

Amanda Bloom, who held the post as WWE’s Director, Enterprise Master Data & Governance, is the third executive let go today.

The report also stated that the talent cuts in WWE are not expected to start today.