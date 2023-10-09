WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Tickets Go On Sale Next Friday

WWE issued the following:

TICKETS FOR ROYAL RUMBLE® IN TAMPA BAY ON SALE NEXT FRIDAY, OCTOBER 20

Exclusive Ticket & Hospitality Packages Available Now Through On Location

STAMFORD, Conn., October 9, 2023 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that tickets for the 37th Royal Rumble will go on sale next Friday, October 20 at 10 a.m. ET. Royal Rumble takes place Saturday, January 27 from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla., marking the first time that Royal Rumble will be held in Tampa Bay in front of fans since 1995.

Tickets for the premium live event start as low as $25 and will be available for purchase at https://royalrumble.com. To learn more about registering for presale opportunities, please visit https://www.wwe.com/royalrumble-2024-presale.

In addition, Royal Rumble Priority Passes are available now through WWE’s exclusive partner On Location at https://onlocationexp.com/royalrumble or by calling 855-346-7388 , giving fans the opportunity to purchase ticket packages before they go on sale to the general public. Priority Passes give fans the chance to be ringside for every exhilarating moment, including premium seating, all-inclusive pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities, exclusive merchandise, deluxe accommodations, and more.