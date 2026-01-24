WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Ticket Sales Lower Than Expected In Montreal

WWE is scheduled to hold its next Saturday Night’s Main Event special tonight, January 24th, at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. However, according to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, ticket sales for the event have been lower than expected, with only 8,871 tickets sold so far.

This number is considered low for a city like Montreal.

Meltzer pointed out several factors contributing to the low ticket sales. One significant issue is scheduling; Montreal fans are being asked to support back-to-back WWE events, including last night’s SmackDown and tonight’s Saturday Night’s Main Event. This demand can stretch budgets, even in a city known for its wrestling enthusiasm.

Another factor is ticket pricing. At press time, the lowest ticket price was around $53, which is closer to AEW’s pricing than to WWE’s usual expectations for Premium Live Events (PLEs).

Additionally, the event card has not generated the typical buzz associated with Saturday Night’s Main Event. With the show no longer airing nationally on NBC, television exposure will likely be reduced as well.

A recent WWE RAW event held in the same venue attracted over 11,500 fans, illustrating the contrast between weekly television shows and this revived special.

The Bell Centre has a seating capacity of over 21,000, indicating that there is still a significant number of seats available.