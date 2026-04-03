WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (4/3/2026): St. Louis, MO.

WWE returns to “The Gateway to The West” tonight.

The April 3 episode of WWE SmackDown is live this evening from Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

Advertised for tonight’s show, which airs live at 8/7c on the USA Network (United States) and Netflix (International):

* Jacob Fatu and Drew McIntyre carnage fallout

* Rhea Ripley reacts to Jade Cargill, Michin & B-Fab attack

* Randy Orton appearance and possible unveiling of his “mystery caller”

* Cody Rhodes to react to Randy Orton’s attack of Jelly Roll on last week’s show

Join us here tonight for live WWE SmackDown results.