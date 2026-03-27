WWE is live tonight from “The Steel City,” as the road to WrestleMania 42 continues.

WWE SmackDown takes place this evening at 8/7c on the USA Network and Netflix from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured below are WWE SmackDown results for March 27, 2026. The report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired on USA Network from 8-11pm EST.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS – MARCH 27, 2026

‘WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.’ kicks things off as always. We then see the usual show-opening WWE Superstar arrival shots. Jelly Roll is shown with a young boy looking at a trophy case or something. From there, we shoot into a recap package of “The Voices” in Randy Orton’s head leading to his vicious heel turn.

Orton gets a mic and just listens to the cheers before saying he stood in this ring two weeks ago with Cody Rhodes and Cody told him to become the best version of himself, then said the fans want Randy to be the best version as well. The crowd cheers for that.

Cody also told him to listen to the voices in his head, but Randy shut them out a long time ago. For the last years he’s been thinking about 15, his legacy in wrestling after he leaves, and his 15th world title. Big pop. Then Cody gave Randy his blessing.

Well now that he’s listening to the voices again he has to warn people that he’s not responsible for what happens next. Another big pop. The voices of others are the problem, including the fans. But there’s one voice and person who has his ear. One person outside of his head who’s voice he’s listening too.

Before that can go anywhere he’s Matt Cardona with a brace on his left arm. Cardona has a mic and just hits Randy with it to big boos. That knocks Randy out of the ring and Cardona calls him into the ring for a fight as the crowd loudly chant for Randy.

Backstage With Nick Aldis, Sami Zayn & Trick Williams

We shoot backstage where we see Trick Williams with SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis. Aldis says he’s impressed with Trick and what he’s done, and he’s going to give him a Mania match. Trick has people to call, then Sami Zayn comes over and Trick makes fun of him.

Sami congratulates Trick on going to Mania then asks Aldis what his spot at Mania will be. Aldis says Sami isn’t on the Mania card right now unless something changes. Trick wishes Sami better luck next year. Sami staggers away stunned, then turns around and punches down Trick. He assures Aldis he’s gonna be on WrestleMania.

Randy Orton Confronts Nick Aldis

Now we see a still fired-up Randy Orton yelling at Nick Aldis backstage. Orton wants a match with Matt Cardona tonight. Orton if he doesn’t make this match happen something bad will happen. Aldis agrees to the match for tonight.

The Bella Twins vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss

Back inside the arena, we hear the familiar sounds of the theme music of WWE Hall of Fame legends The Bella Twins. The duo of Nikki Bella and Brie Bella make their way out to the ring for our first match of the evening. As they do, we shift gears and head to a pre-match commercial break.

When the show returns, we see The Bella Twins in the ring. The theme for Charlotte Flair hits and out comes “The Queen” first for her team. Her music transitions into the darker entrance tune for Alexa Bliss, who makes her way out. The two head to the ring.

Before things can get started, the theme for The Irresistible Forces hits and out comes the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions duo of Nia Jax and Lash Legend. Jax talks trash on the microphone about the two teams in the ring. Legend taunts them as well.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this women’s tag-team opener. Flair and Nikki lock up and Flair gets Nikki in a headlock and then takes her down with a shoulder check. Flair taunts Nikki and then kicks Nikki and Brie and tries for a roll up but Nikki counters it and knocks Flair to the mat.

Brie is tagged in and she comes off the top rope with a double axe handle on Flair. Brie chops Flair but is then driven into the turnbuckles. Flair strikes Brie and tags in Bliss. Brie is double teamed and Brie attacks Bliss right after and knocks Bliss down and covers her for a near fall.

Nikki’s tagged in and Bliss doesn’t see. Bliss gets tangled in the ring apron and is double teamed by Nikki and Brie. Flair comes to make the save to keep this match alive and going. On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When the show returns, we see Nikki has Bliss in an arm bar in the center of the ring. Bliss punches out of the hold but Nikki flips Bliss onto her back and Brie is tagged in. Bliss is double teamed and covered by Brie and Bliss kicks out at two.

Brie kicks Bliss in the corner and Bliss punches Brie back and tries to tag Flair but can’t. Nikki is tagged in and Bliss rolls away from Nikki but Nikki tackles her down. Nikki hits a spinebuster on Bliss and The Bellas double team Bliss as Flair has the ref distracted.

Brie is tagged in and she comes off the top rope with another double axe handle. The Bellas try for a double suplex but Bliss counters to a double DDT and tags in Flair. Flair hits a double cross body on The Bellas and then chops them like mad. Flair connects with her walk over clothesline on Nikki and then slams down Brie.

Flair suplexes Nikki and taunts Jax and Legend. Bliss is tagged in and she slams down Nikki and covers her, Brie breaks the pin. Brie is tagged in and Bliss is double teamed and Flair breaks the pin. Nikki takes out Flair and Brie goes for Brie Mode but runs into a punch by Bliss.

Brie rolls up Bliss but Bliss reverses and Brie kicks out. Legend punches Bliss and Brie rolls her up for the win. After the match, Flair is upset and gets in The Bellas’ faces. Jax and Legend come into the ring and start beating everyone up. The Bellas are disposed of first, and then Flair is taken out.

Legend grabs Bliss and shakes her like a ragdoll. Lyra Valkyria and Bayley show up out of nowhere and start beating up Legend and Jax. Legend and Jax are kicked out of the ring by Valkyria, Bayley, Flair, Bliss and The Twins. Flair pushes Brie to the mat as she leaves the ring.

Winners: The Bella Twins

Backstage With Damian Priest, R-Truth, Jelly Roll & Rhea Ripley

Backstage, we see Damian Priest approach R-Truth. Truth says he’s building a ClubHouse and Priest says they’re not. Jelly Roll comes up to them and Truth mistakes him for Dominik Mysterio. Rhea Ripley shows up and Truth is excited that Mami and Dom are together again. Everyone is confused.

Jelly Roll gives Ripley advice for her match against Jade Cargill at WrestleMania. Jelly Roll leaves to get ready for his match and Truth follows him. Ripley congratulates Priest for the tag team gold and Priest tells Ripley to handle Cargill. She walks off and we head to a commercial break.

Backstage With Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss & The Bella Twins

When the show returns from the commercials, we shoot backstage once again, where this time we see Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair talking. Nikki and Brie Bella come by and ask them why they attacked them after the match. Bliss tells them it isn’t over. She and Flair leave take Brie’s flannel and throw it at her and leave.

Rhea Ripley Addresses Jade Cargill And Her New Crew

Inside the arena, the familiar sounds of Rhea Ripley’s entrance tune hits the house speakers. “Mami” makes her way out to a huge pop from the Pittsburgh crowd and settles in the ring. She gets on the microphone and addresses her WrestleMania 42 opponent, WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill and her new crew of B-Fab and Michin.

Ripley says she didn’t expect integrity from Cargill but what she didn’t expect Michin and B-Fab to join forces with Cargill. Ripley says she doesn’t care what she has to do or who she has to take out to become the champ come WrestleMania. She calls out Michin, B-Fab and Cargill.

Cargill obliges and she comes out with B-Fab and Michin. Cargill tells Ripley she sounds real slick for someone who was dropped last week. Cargill says Michin and B-Fab positioned themselves in power and that they’ll all drag Ripley down. B-Fab starts to talk and she gets boo’d out of the building.

B-Fab tells Ripley she sabotages the other women and she only cares about being at the top. Michin mimics B-Fab and says she’s tired of being on the sidelines and Ripley always being front and center. B-Fab says they aligned for Cargill because she’s the top dog.

Cargill tells Ripley she’s a guest on SmackDown. Cargill tells Ripley that B-Fab will step up to Ripley tonight and Cargill says B-Fab will whoop Ripley’s ass and Ripley says actions have consequences and Ripley wants the match to happen now. This was atrocious.

Rhea Ripley vs. B-Fab

As the referee runs out and the Ripley vs. B-Fab bout is getting ready to get underway, the show shifts gears and heads into a quick pre-match commercial break. When the show returns, we see the match already in progress, with the two going at it in the ring.

Ripley slams down B-Fab and kicks her on the mat. Cargill gets on the apron and distracts Ripley and Michin grabs Ripley’s leg. Ripley takes out Michin outside the ring and goes for Cargill but B-Fab runs out and Ripley headbutts her. Cargill attacks Ripley and the ref calls for the bell.

After the match, Cargill attacks Ripley. Ripley fights back and then Michin and B-Fab come in and attack Ripley. Michin and B-Fab hold Ripley and Cargill grabs her and hits Jaded on Ripley again like last week. B-Fab, Michin and Cargill stand above Ripley.

Winner via DQ: Rhea Ripley

Backstage With Kit Wilson, The Miz & Danhausen

Backstage, we see Kit Wilson talking to The Miz. The Miz is pissed he stepped in gum and tells Wilson to get this done on his own. The Miz says Wilson can take Jelly Roll on his own and The Miz needs to be isolated. Wilson says this isn’t because of Danhausen’s curse. The Miz leaves and Danhausen is behind Wilson. He curses him.

Backstage With Drew McIntyre

Cathy Kelley approaches Drew McIntyre backstage. She asks him how he’s walking and why he’s here. McIntyre says he’s hurting but he took Jacob Fatu with him. McIntyre says he isn’t here to fight but if Fatu wants to, he’ll square up because he has nothing to lose.

Jelly Roll vs. Kit Wilson

Now it’s time for the celebrity match of the evening. Jelly Roll makes his in-ring return to WWE next, as he goes one-on-one against Kit Wilson following their intense interaction on last week’s show. Jelly Roll makes his entrance.

We take a look back at the slam poetry session between Roll and Kit Wilson, which has led to this match tonight. Jelly is in the ring as he seeks spiritual guidance from above before Kit Wilson makes his entrance. He gets to the ring, taking a mic to say he’s defending the honor of his mother tonight.

He reads off a poem about Jelly Roll, ending on his catchphrase just as Jelly says let’s get this on, and sure enough, this match gets underway. Kit blindsides Jelly in the corner before sending the musician to the ropes, but Roll fights back for a leg drop to the groin followed by an atomic drop.

A Dusty Rhodes-style bionic elbow is blocked by Wilson, who skins the cat on his way back in the ring…only to take a clothesline that sends him to the outside. Kit grabs his poetry book before going back into the ring, but Jelly takes it and looks to use it only for the ref to pull it way.

This allows Kit to take control, sending Roll to the mat before hitting him in the head. He mocks the musician with his pose before knocking him fully down. He pokes fun at Jelly some more before bringing him to the corner…but Roll dodges Wilson before landing a belly to belly suplex.

We see the ref begins the count as Kit gets to his feet. Jelly does as well, before they trade strikes back and forth. Jelly Roll starts unloading some punches with some dance moves. Jelly Roll goes to chokeslam Wilson but Wilson reverses and comes off the top rope and Jelly Roll catches him.

Jelly Roll hits a powerslam for a two-count. Wilson strikes Jelly Roll, who crawls to the corner and gets Wilson’s poetry book. Jelly Roll tries to get Wilson with the book and Wilson counters and hits the Turn E Kit for a close two-count. He tries it again but Jelly Roll reverses and hits a chokeslam for the win.

Winner: Jelly Roll

Matt Cardona Prepares For Showdown Against Randy Orton

We see Jelly celebrate the win, bringing his son to ringside before the pair walk up the ramp. Backstage, Matt Cardona shows he is Alwayz Ready as he warms up for his match against Randy Orton. Up next we will take a look back at what went down between Roman Reigns and CM Punk on Raw. We head to a break.

Backstage With The MFTs, Carmelo Hayes & Shinsuke Nakamura

Solo Sikoa talks to MFTs backstage. Sikoa says he’s hard on everyone because he knows how good they can be. He talks about them all being on the same page and he apologizes for being too much last week and says Roman Reigns never apologizes. They all leave, and Tama Tonga stands alone.

Carmelo Hayes comes up to him and tells him to take his shot and leaves. Shinsuke Nakamura comes to talk to Tonga and Talla Tonga comes by and asks Tama Tonga if he’s good. He says he is and leaves. Talla and Nakamura lock eyes before we cut to ringside.

WWE United States Championship (Open Challenge)

Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Sami Zayn

Now it’s time for our weekly U.S. title open challenge match, with Carmelo Hayes defending against Sami Zayn. But first, Trick Williams comes out to get a closer look at the action. Following the respective ring entrances of the champion and challenger and Williams’ entrance, the bell rings.

Both men watch Williams get settled and they lock up. Zayn gets Hayes in an armlock and Hayes flips around and reverses it. Zayn takes down Hayes with an arm-drag and covers Hayes for a one count. Zayn punches Hayes and chops him against the ropes. Hayes is clotheslined down and covered and Hayes kicks out.

Zayn punches Hayes some more and then drives him into the corner. More chops to Hayes and Hayes chops back and starts punching Zayn. Hayes hits a springboard clothesline and runs into Zayn in the corner. Hayes kicks Zayn in the head and hits a springboard leg drop.

On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break as this high stakes title tilt continues. When the show returns, we see Hayes beating on Zayn and clobbers him a few times on the back of his neck. Zayn punches Hayes back and clotheslines him over the ropes sending him out of the ring.

Zayn flips over the ropes and takes out Hayes outside the ring. Zayn stares daggers into Williams and then sends Hayes back in the ring. Zayn comes off the top rope and Hayes dropkicks him midair and covers Zayn and Zayn kicks out at two. Hayes hits Dirty Diana and covers Zayn for a near fall.

Hayes goes for 1st 48 and Zayn counters and powerbombs Hayes and covers him – Hayes kicks out at two. Zayn misses a Helluva Kick and Hayes climbs the ropes and Zayn starts punching Hayes as he’s sitting on the top rope. Zayn climbs up with Hayes and hits a super-plex and both men are now flattened on the mat.

From there, we once again take a quick advertising time out to head into a second mid-match commercial break. When the show returns, we see the action still in progress, with things starting to pick up and the crowd beginning to come to life in the background.

Zayn slams down Hayes and covers him for a near fall. Zayn chops Hayes and Hayes falls to the mat. Zayn gets him on his feet and tries for a suplex and Hayes counters and tries and they go back and forth. Hayes hits a twisting cutter and covers Zayn who kicks out.

Hayes chops Zayn in the corner and they both climb to the top. Zayn punches Hayes on the top rope and hits a sunset flip from the top rope and covers Hayes for a near fall. Zayn punches Hayes and Hayes punches Zayn back. Hayes kicks Zayn and runs at Zayn who catches Hayes and hits an Exploder in the corner.

Zayn runs to hit a Helluva Kick but Hayes catches him and hits 1st48 and covers Zayn who kicks out at two. Hayes climbs the ropes and Zayn gets on his feet and punches Hayes while he’s on the top rope. Hayes goes for Nothing but Net but Zayn catches him and hits The Blue Thunder Bomb and covers Hayes for a near fall.

Williams grabs the championship while Zayn and Hayes are laid out. Williams puts the belt in the ring and Williams punches Hayes accidentally and Zayn hits the Helluva Kick and gets the win. After the match, Williams leaves all pissed as Zayn celebrates in the ring as Hayes looks befuddled.

Winner and NEW WWE United States Champion: Sami Zayn

Backstage With Jacob Fatu

Now we shift gears and head backstage, where we see “The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu walking, when Cathy Kelley finds him and asks him how he’s feeling. Fatu says he’d rather speak to the crowd than Kelley who is harassing everyone the second they enter the building.

Nick Aldis Confirms Sami Zayn’s WrestleMania Match

Sami Zayn walks backstage all happy after recapturing the WWE United States Championship just a few moments ago. He approaches SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis and asks Aldis if he has a match on WrestleMania now. Aldis says he does and he’ll battle Trick Williams.

Nick Aldis Makes An Unsanctioned Match For WrestleMania 42

At ringside, Jacob Fatu comes out to the ring. Fatu says he’s hurt, busted open and has cracked ribs and it’s all because of Drew McIntyre. Fatu asks McIntyre what’s wrong with him and with McIntyre trying to take him out he’s making it personal.

Fatu says after everything McIntyre has done, Fatu is still standing and every week he’ll come here to dog walk McIntyre’s ass. McIntyre’s music hits and he makes his way out and stops at the entryway. McIntyre says Fatu is playing the victim but McIntyre is the victim.

McIntyre says Fatu accused him of a crime he didn’t commit and Fatu is a criminal and since Fatu has been out he’s been stealing everything from McIntyre. McIntyre says this isn’t personal to Fatu because it’s personal to McIntyre because Fatu is costing him his spot.

Nick Aldis comes out and says it’s obvious neither McIntyre or Fatu are medically ok to compete but at WrestleMania they should be medically cleared. He issues a McIntyre -vs- Fatu match with a stipulation – it’s an unsanctioned match meaning there are no rules. McIntyre is elated and Fatu glares at McIntyre from the ring and then poses on the apron to taunt McIntyre.

Backstage With Jelly Roll, Matt Cardona, Aleister Black & Zelina Vega

Backstage, Jelly Roll tells Matt Cardona that Randy Orton has changed and says Cody Rhodes is on the way. Cardona says he’ll kick Orton’s ass tonight and if Rhodes shows up and asks Jelly Roll to tell Rhodes to stay out of his match. Jelly Roll leaves and Aleister Black and Zelina show up and try to get in Cardona’s head.

Backstage With Tiffany Stratton, Chelsea Green & Secret Hervice

In a different area backstage, we see Tiffany Stratton walking the hallways when she is approached by Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre. Green tells Stratton she’s beneficial to her since she’s a two time champ. Stratton declines the partnership. On the show goes.

Tiffany Stratton vs. Giulia

Out to the ring comes Tiffany Stratton, as it’s Tiffy-Time next up in the squared circle. Stratton goes one-on-one against WWE United States Women’s Champion Giulia in non-title action. Giulia makes her way out accompanied by Kiana James.

The bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running. Giulia and Stratton circle each other and lock up. Giulia gets Stratton in an arm lock and Stratton flips out of the hold. Giulia knees Stratton and then drives her into the turnbuckles.

Stratton is slammed to the mat and then kicked in the corner. Stratton flies around the ring and kicks Giulia into the corner. Giulia is taken to each turnbuckles and her head is slammed into the corners. Stratton takes Giulia down and she rolls out of the ring.

On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When the show returns, we see the match still in progress. Giulia chokes out Stratton on the ropes and tries for a cover but Stratton kicks out.

Giulia gets Stratton in a chin-lock and Stratton powers out of it but is taken back to the mat in a headlock. Stratton powers out and she takes down Giulia with a shoulder check. Giulia gets Stratton in another chin lock. Stratton breaks the hold and hits a spine-buster on Giulia.

Stratton and Giulia punch each other and Stratton clotheslines Giulia a couple times and then hits her back-handspring elbow. Stratton takes down Giulia with an Alabama Slam and covers Giulia for a near fall. Giulia collides with Stratton with a forearm and Stratton returns the favor.

Giulia counters a double stop and covers Stratton for a near fall. Giulia kicks Stratton with Arrivederci and covers Stratton again and she kicks out at two. Giulia kicks Stratton and sits her on the top rope. Giulia joins Stratton on the top rope and tries for a super-plex.

Stratton throws Giulia off the top rope and hits a Swanton on Giulia and covers her for a two count. Giulia kicks Stratton and Stratton counters a driver and hits a rolling senton. James distracts Stratton and she goes for the Prettiest Moonsault Ever and Giulia gets her knees up and Giulia pins Stratton.

Winner: Giulia

Randy Orton Once Again On The Phone With Mystery Caller

Bayley and Lyra Valkyria are leaving and Cathy Kelley asks them why they’re here. They say they’re here to tell the Women’s Tag Division that they’re a threat in the division and they’re putting the tag division on notice. We then see Randy Orton is on the phone backstage and tells whoever he’s speaking to that he’ll see them soon.

Randy Orton vs. Matt Cardona

It’s main event (match time)!

Following the respective ring entrances of Matt Cardona and Randy Orton, we see Orton attack Cardona as he enters the ring and we get the bell. Cardona slams into Orton in the corner and starts punching Orton. Orton rolls out of the ring and Cardona goes out to get him.

Orton slams Cardona’s wrist into the announce desk and then slams Cardona onto the announce desk. Orton slams Cardona’s wrist into the table again and then slams Cardona into the barricades. Orton traps Cardona’s arm in the announce desk and then stomps on it.

Cardona rolls back in the ring and Orton follows him. Cardona elbows Orton and then kicks him. Cardona hits RoughRider and covers Orton for a near fall. Orton rolls out of the ring and starts to head to the back. Cardona runs out to him but Orton gauges Cardona’s eye and Cardona goes down.

Orton sends Cardona into the ring post and into the steel steps. Cardona is sent back in the ring and Orton sends Cardona shoulder first into the corner. Orton takes off the support bandages Cardona has on his wrist and Orton hyperextends Cardona’s arm.

Hw then slams it into the ring post. Cardona is suplexed and then Orton stomps on Cardona’s left wrist a few times. Cardona is sent back into the ring post and then Orton hyperextends Cardona’s arm again. Orton connects with an RKO and instead of pinning Cardona he just stares at him. He finally pins him for the victory.

Winner: Randy Orton

Cody Rhodes Returns

It’s main event (segment) time!

After the match, Cody Rhodes’ tour bus arrives and he comes out and heads to the ring, walking with a purpose. The Pittsburgh crowd comes to life inside the PPG Paints Arena as the show shifts gears and heads into the final commercial break of the evening.

When the show returns, “The American Nightmare” comes out to the ring. Randy Orton stands in the ring and Nick Aldis and officials come out and hold Rhodes back. Rhodes wants none of this and argues with Aldis and tells Aldis he’s here to talk to Orton and not fight and goes to the ring.

Rhodes gets in the ring and he and Orton go at it. Orton leaves the ring and Rhodes follows him. Security tries to break them up but all hell breaks loose. Orton tries for a chair-shot but Rhodes dodges it and punches Orton. The two keep fighting and Rhodes gets Orton on the announce desk and they’re broken up.

Rhodes goes back to Orton and Orton retreats to regroup. Orton beats up some security and the both get back in the ring and Rhodes and Orton go at it again and they’re broken up again. Rhodes breaks free and attacks Orton some more and they’re broken up again.

Orton breaks free and attacks Rhodes and they’re broken up. Orton gets out of the ring and is stumbling everywhere. Orton drops every referee and official near him. Rhodes comes out for the ring and starts beating up Orton. Rhodes pokes out Orton’s eyes and they’re broken up again.

Back in the ring, they start fighting again and security breaks them up. The two are separated and the Rhodes charges again and they’ll get broken up again. And they do. Both men are trying to break free but keep being held back.

Jelly Roll comes to the ring and talks to Orton and then goes to Rhodes. Orton breaks free and then RKOs Jelly Roll and leaves the ring. Orton is laughing maniacally and Rhodes tends to Jelly Roll. Orton stares down everyone in the ring with a sadistic smirk on his face. That’s how the show ends. Thanks for joining us!