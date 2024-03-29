WWE SmackDown Results – March 29, 2024

The road to WrestleMania XL continues to begin winding down tonight.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown returns at 8/7c on FOX tonight live from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut with the second-to-last episode of the weekly two-hour prime time program heading into this year’s two-night premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

On tap for tonight’s show is the first appearance on Jade Cargill since she signed to join the SmackDown roster, Randy Orton & Kevin Owens vs. Pretty Deadly, The Street Profits vs. Grayson Waller & Austin Theory and New Catch Republic vs. Legado Del Fantasma in Six-Pack Ladder Match Qualifier bouts, as well as Bianca Belair vs. Dakota Kai and more.

Featured below are complete WWE Friday Night SmackDown results from Friday, March 29, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 8-10pm EST. on FOX.

WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN RESULTS (3/29/2024)

The usual “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature airs to get us started as always. Corey Graves then welcomes us to this week’s show and hypes the road to WrestleMania XL winding down. We see a shot of Uncasville, CT. as he talks about what transpired with The Rock’s bloody attack of Cody Rhodes on WWE Raw this week.

We see footage of the segment and then shoot live backstage where we see Solo Sikoa. Jimmy Uso and Paul Heyman walk up to him and the three begin walking together. We see Bianca Belair arriving to the building for her match against Dakota Kai later tonight. We also see Kai and Damage CTRL entering the building.

Randy Orton & Kevin Owens vs. Pretty Deadly

We shoot live inside the Mohegan Sun Arena for the first time as the camera pans the jam-packed house in Uncasville, CT. where we hear the familiar sounds of Randy Orton’s theme music. Out comes “The Viper” to kick things off on this week’s show.

Graves is joined by Wade Barrett on commentary as Orton makes his way to the ring for our opening contest here on the second-to-last episode of WWE SmackDown heading into WrestleMania XL. He settles inside the squared circle to a big pop and his music dies down. The theme for his tag-team partner for this opener hits.

Kevin Owens makes his way out and the crowd goes bonkers as “The Prize Fighter” heads to the ring to join Orton for scheduled tag-team action. The theme for their opponents hits and out comes the Pretty Deadly duo of Kit Wilson and Elton Prince.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Owens immediately takes it to Wilson as the two kick things off for their respective teams. He hits a big spot and goes for an early cover, but Wilson just barely kicks out and makes the tag. Fans chant “Randy! Randy!” upon seeing the tag, and Owens obliges, bringing in “The Viper.”

Orton does the ten punch spot on Prince in the corner as the fans count along with each shot that lands. On the floor, we see Wilson and Prince double-teaming Orton and slamming him on the commentary desk as we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When we return from the break, we see Pretty Deadly are still in control of the offense. Wilson has him in a sleeper hold. Orton suplexes his way out of it and makes the tag. Wilson does as well. The crowd explodes as Owens takes the hot tag and enters the ring like a madman, taking it to Prince with fast-paced, high-impact offense.

Owens decks Prince and heads to the top-rope. Wilson stops him but Owens gets rid of him and leaps for a senton, but lands on Prince’s raised knees due to the slight delay. On the floor, Orton is about to put Wilson through the cleared off commentary desk, but Prince makes the save. Meanwhile, Logan Paul hits the ring and KOs Owens, leading to Prince scoring the follow-up cover for the win.

Winners: Pretty Deadly

Logan Paul Escapes The Wrath Of “The Viper”

After the match, Orton is upset about losing until he sees on the big screen the replay of Logan Paul KO’ing Owens. Owens tells Orton he’s still under there, so Orton goes out and gets him. He goes to put him through the commentary desk, but Pretty Deadly attacks Orton from behind before he can.

Back in the ring, Owens hits a Stunner on one member of Pretty Deadly and then Orton hits an RKO on the other. Orton chases Paul to the back but Paul gets in a car and peels off. We head to a commercial break.

Bayley Delivers Savage Beatdown Of IYO SKY

When we return from the break, it is announced that Friday, April 5, 2024 at 5e/2p, there will be a WrestleMania XL Live Kickoff stream on Peacock and all WWE social platforms, and that one week from tomorrow and Sunday from 5-7pm EST. will be the Countdown To WrestleMania XL special.

The latter will be held at the Pepsi Plaza at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA., featuring special hosts Michael Cole, Pat McAfee, CM Punk, Big E., Jackie Redmond and Wade Barrett.

From there, we head to a special video package with WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY talking in a studio setting about her WrestleMania XL title defense against former fellow Damage CTRL member Bayley. At the end of it, Bayley ambushes her and attacks her savagely, beating her down with lights and equipment.

Jade Cargill Makes Her Debut As Member Of SmackDown Roster

When we return inside the arena, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis is in the ring. He talks about his goal of making SmackDown the best brand in the world and says his signing of the talent he’s about to introduce at this time helps him quite a bit in making that a reality.

With that said, he introduces Jade Cargill. The lights go down and off and then her theme hits. Some cool spotlights flash on the entrance way and out comes the former longtime AEW TBS Women’s Champion to make her first appearance since signing on the dotted line to join the blue brand.

Cargill stops on the way to the ring to sign an autograph for a little kid. She enters the ring and does a pose and then her music dies down. She gets on the mic and says it’s about time. She then makes it clear that the SmackDown women’s division is the best on the planet, but she’s even better.

Backstage, we see Kayla Braxton standing by with Dakota Kai, who has Asuka and Kairi Sane standing behind her. She is asked about Bayley’s attack of IYO SKY and assures Braxton that Bayley will get dealt with at WrestleMania XL. She also vows to beat Bianca Belair later tonight. We head to another commercial break.

AJ Styles Confronts SmackDown G.M. Nick Aldis Backstage

When we return from the break, we see SmackDown G.M. Aldis walking backstage when he is stopped by Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre. They babble about literally nonsense and run off. Aldis continues to walk and is approached by AJ Styles. He assures Styles that LA Knight is not here tonight. Styles says you should have told him.

Six Pack Ladder Match Qualifier

Austin Theory & Grayson Waller vs. The Street Profits

As we return inside Mohegan Sun Arena, we see Austin Theory and Grayson Waller finishing up their ring entrance for our next match of the evening. We shoot backstage to Bobby Lashley giving The Street Profits duo of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins a pre-match pep talk.

Back inside the arena, the theme for The Street Profits hits and out comes Ford and Dawkins. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Waller and Ford kick things off for their respective teams. Waller jumps into the early offensive lead. The Profits take over and hit a big double-team spot on the floor.

On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as this high-stakes tag-team tilt continues. When we return, as the Profits are close to wrapping this one up, they are distracted by the big screen in the background, which shows Bobby Lashley and B-Fab laid out in the back. Karrion Kross is shown taunting them.

Meanwhile, from behind, we see Theory pull off the pin fall to give his team the victory. With the win, Austin Theory and Grayson Waller are headed to WrestleMania XL. After the match, AOP hits the ring and beats down the Profits. Lashley tries running down, but AOP and Kross beat him down as well. The Final Testament stands tall to end the post-match scene.

Winners and QUALIFYING for Six Pack Challenge Ladder Match: Austin Theory & Grayson Waller

Dragon Lee Joins LWO, Rey Mysterio Issues WrestleMania XL Challenge

After the match, we switch gears and Graves and Barrett shift focus to the Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar rivalry. We see an extended video package looking at their friendship turned bitter rivalry, which saw Escobar defeat Rey last week on SmackDown thanks to Dominik Mysterio helping Santos.

Back live, we see Legado Del Fantasma make their way out and head to the ring. Graves and Barrett inform us that Santos Escobar will thank “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio when we return. On that note, we head to another commercial break.

When we return, a commercial airs promoting the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony airing immediately after WWE Friday Night SmackDown next Friday night, April 5, 2024. In the ring, Santos gloats that it only took one call to someone who hates Rey as much as him to get the win over him last week.

With that said, the theme for Dom-Dom hits and out comes The Judgment Day member. Santos thanks Dom for his help last week and tells him he was right about his father all along. Rey comes out with the LWO and reveals the newest member of the LWO is Dragon Lee. The two challenge Dom and Santos to a WrestleMania XL match. They all brawl.

We head to another commercial break. When we return from the break, we see Rhea Ripley upset with The Judgment Day backstage. She didn’t know about Dom’s plans to go out there a moment ago. He walks up and apologizes and then says he needs to go to the hospital. Ripley and Damian Priest exchange not-so-kind words to end the segment.

Six Pack Ladder Match Qualifier

Legado Del Fantasma vs. New Catch Republic

Now we head back inside the arena, where a beaten up Legado Del Fantasma from the previous segment is recovered and waiting on the arrival of their opponents for our second of two Six Pack Challenge Ladder Match Qualifying bouts for tonight’s show.

With that said, the theme for New Catch Republic hits and out comes the duo of Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. We see Legado Del Fantasma jump into the early offensive lead, however “The Big Strong Boi” helps the New Catch Republic start to take over.

After we see Bate leap off the shoulders of Dunne on the ropes in the corner for a big splash on Legado Del Fantasma on the floor at ringside, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as this high stakes tag-team tilt continues. When we return, we see Bate and Dunne hit a double Tyler Driver and get the win to qualify.

Winners and QUALIFYING for Six Pack Challenge Ladder Match: New Catch Republic

Updates From The Bloodline Backstage

We see an extended version of The Rock’s bloody assault of Cody Rhodes from this week’s WWE Raw. We then shoot to Paul Heyman in the locker room of The Bloodline. He reveals that The Rock did that per orders of “The Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns.

Jimmy Uso says per orders of “The Tribal Chief,” Jey Uso isn’t making it to WrestleMania. Solo Sikoa says per orders of “The Tribal Chief,” he’s taking him out next week.

AJ Styles Heads To The Ring

Back inside the arena, AJ Styles’ theme hits and “The Phenomenal One” makes his way out and heads to the ring. As he settles inside the squared circle, we shift gears and head into a quick commercial break.

As we settle back in from the break, Graves and Barrett promote events scheduled for WWE World during WrestleMania XL Week next week in Philadelphia, PA. We then return inside the Mohegan Sun Arena where we see Styles in the ring with a microphone in his hand.

Styles says it’s been a little over a week since LA Knight came to his house and attacked him in his front yard. “The Phenomenal One” vows to expose Knight for the overachieving, under-talented piece of trash that he is. The fans loudly boo.