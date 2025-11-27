WWE SmackDown Viewership And Rating Report For 11/21/2025

WrestleNomics reports that Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown on the USA Network drew an average of 1.210 million viewers and a rating of 0.29 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This is up 4.49% from the previous week’s viewership of 1.158 million and 7.41% from the previous week’s rating of 0.27 in the key 18-49 demographic.

In 2025, WWE SmackDown is averaging a rating of 0.395 in the key 18-49 demographic and 1.407 million viewers, compared to a rating of 0.593 and 2.096 million viewers during the same time period in 2024.

The show was headlined by a segment featuring “The Queen” Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, “The Eradicator” Rhea Ripley, “The Genius of The Sky” IYO SKY, AJ Lee, “The Irresistible Force” Nia Jax, “The Boujee Bully” Lash Legend, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors (“The Empress of Tomorrow” Asuka and “The Pirate Princess” Kairi Sane) and “The Man” Becky Lynch.