WWE SmackDown Viewership And Rating Report For 12/19/2025

By
James Hetfield
-
SmackDown
SmackDown

WrestleNomics reports that Friday’s post-WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event episode of SmackDown on the USA Network drew an average of 995,000 viewers and a rating of 0.21 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This is down 19.76% from the previous week’s viewership of 1.240 million and 19.23% from the previous week’s rating of 0.26 in the key 18-49 demographic.

The episode was headlined by WWE Tag Team Champions The Wyatt Sicks (Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy) defending their titles against MFT (JC Mateo and Tonga Loa).

 

