WWE SmackDown Viewership And Rating Report For 12/26/2025

WrestleNomics reports that last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, which aired on the USA Network on Friday, December 26, 2025, attracted an average of 1.138 million viewers and achieved a rating of 0.27 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This marks a 14.37% increase from the previous week’s viewership of 995,000 and a 28.57% rise from the previous week’s rating of 0.21 in the same demographic. The rating in the key 18-49 demographic and the total audience for this episode were both the highest since the November 28 episode, which recorded a rating of 0.28 in the key demographic and 1.142 million total viewers.

In 2025, WWE SmackDown is averaging a rating of 0.381 in the 18-49 demographic with 1.379 million viewers, compared to a rating of 0.577 and 2.034 million viewers during the same period in 2024, across FOX and the USA Network.

The latest episode was headlined by a segment featuring SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis, referee Dan Engler, “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre, and the Undisputed WWE Champion, “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes.