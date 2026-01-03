WWE SmackDown Viewership And Rating Report For 12/26/2025

By
James Hetfield
-
WWE SmackDown
WWE SmackDown

WrestleNomics reports that last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, which aired on the USA Network on Friday, December 26, 2025, attracted an average of 1.138 million viewers and achieved a rating of 0.27 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This marks a 14.37% increase from the previous week’s viewership of 995,000 and a 28.57% rise from the previous week’s rating of 0.21 in the same demographic. The rating in the key 18-49 demographic and the total audience for this episode were both the highest since the November 28 episode, which recorded a rating of 0.28 in the key demographic and 1.142 million total viewers.

In 2025, WWE SmackDown is averaging a rating of 0.381 in the 18-49 demographic with 1.379 million viewers, compared to a rating of 0.577 and 2.034 million viewers during the same period in 2024, across FOX and the USA Network.

The latest episode was headlined by a segment featuring SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis, referee Dan Engler, “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre, and the Undisputed WWE Champion, “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes.

