WWE SmackDown Viewership And Rating Report For 6/21/2024

WrestleNomics reports that this past Friday night’s post-WWE Clash at the Castle episode of SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 2.336 million viewers, with a rating of 0.73 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This total is up 19.24% from this past week’s 1.959 million viewers and up 40.38% from last week’s rating of 0.52 in the 18-49 key demo.

The show was headlined by Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes battling The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa in a singles match.