WWE SmackDown Viewership And Rating Report For 6/23/2023

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown saw a drop in ratings.

According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the show averaged 2.354 million viewers on FOX, a decrease from 2.430 million viewers.

The show received a 0.61 rating in the crucial 18-49 demographic, down from a 0.67 rating a week ago. Roman Reigns made his return to the show last week.

Last year, the show drew 2.231 million viewers and a 0.53 demo rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Here’s how the show fared in each demo compared to last week:

Viewers 18-34 – 0.36 – a week ago: 0.47

Viewers 18-49 – 0.61 – a week ago: 0.67

Viewers 25-54 – 0.82– a week ago: 0.86

Female viewers 18-49 – 5.9 – a week ago: 6.6

Male viewers 18-49 – 10.8 – a week ago: 11.2

Viewers 50+ – 3.7 – a week ago: 3.5