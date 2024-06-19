WWE Speed On X Results – June 18, 2024

The WWE Speed Championship Contender Tournament is back.

After Andrade defeated Ricochet to become the second-ever WWE Speed Champion last week, a new contender tourney has emerged to determine who will get the first crack at his title reign.

In opening round contender tourney action on today’s episode of WWE Speed on X, Xavier Woods defeated Dijak with just ten seconds to spare on the three-minute clock after a top-rope elbow drop.

Next week’s episode of WWE Speed on X will see Akira Tozawa go one-on-one against Nathan Frazer at Noon EST. on Wednesday, June 26. The winner will move on to face Woods the following week on the show.