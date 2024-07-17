WWE Speed Results For 7/17, Next Title Challenger For Andrade Revealed

The action continued on WWE Speed this week.

During the July 17 episode of the weekly WWE on X digital media program, Carmelo Hayes and Ilja Dragunov squared off in the latest WWE Speed Championship Contender Tournament action.

Unfortunately, no one has advanced yet, as the two former WWE NXT World Champions battled to a time-limit draw on the 7/17 episode.

Because of this, Baron Corbin has been given a bye into the finals of the tourney, as he earned his spot in the next round with a victory over Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits on the July 10 episode.

Scheduled for the July 24 episode of WWE Speed on X is Corbin challenging Andrade for the WWE Speed Championship.