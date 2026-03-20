WWE Star Erik And Wife Sarah Rowe Expecting Third Child Together

WWE star Erik Rowe, known as Erik of The War Raiders, and his wife, former WWE star Sarah Rowe, also known as Valhalla and Sarah Logan, are expecting their third child together, a baby girl, later this year. Erik recently shared the news on his Instagram account.

The couple already has two sons: Raymond Cash Rowe, who was born in 2021, and Ezekiel Joseph Rowe, born in November 2022. Earlier this year, Sarah Rowe announced her retirement from wrestling to focus on being a mother and a homesteader.

Erik wrote in the caption, “Rowe baby #3 debuting later this year!! Cannot wait to be a girl dad! Thank you @realrubysoho for the amazing announcement photo!”