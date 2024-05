This past weekend, the St. Louis Wrestling Hall Of Fame induction ceremony was held as part of the SICW Fan Fest II at the Aviator Hotel in Missouri. WWE Hall of Famer “Cowboy” Bob Orton was inducted into the St. Louis Wrestling Hall Of Fame by his son and WWE legend “The Viper” Randy Orton.

Last weekend’s ceremony also featured Leilani Kai, Judy Martin, and Wendi Richter being inducted, as well as announcer George Abel and businessman Harold Koplar posthumously being inducted.