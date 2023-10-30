WWE Sunday Stunner Results From London, England 10/29/2023

The following results are from Sunday’s WWE live event at the OVO Arena Wembley in London, England, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com:

– The Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland and Butch) def. The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) in a Tag Team Match.

– Shotzi def. Bayley in a Singles Match.

– Santos Escobar def. Karrion Kross in a Singles Match.

– IYO SKY (c) def. Charlotte Flair to retain her WWE Women’s Championship.

– Pretty Deadly (Kit Wilson and Elton Prince) def. The LWO (Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro) in a Tag Team Match.

– “The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley appeared as a special guest on The Grayson Waller Effect, which led to a match against Waller.

– “The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley def. Grayson Waller in a Singles Match.

– LA Knight def. Solo Sikoa in a Street Fight.