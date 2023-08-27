WWE Supershow Live Event Results From Quebec, CA 8/26/2023

The following results are from Sunday’s WWE Supershow live event at the Place Bell in Laval, Quebec, Canada, courtesy of Joshua Minter:

* WWE NXT’s McKenzie Mitchell did the ring announcing and hosting for her home state

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn retained over Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci)

* Zoey Stark defeated Mia Yim

* Austin Theory came out for a heel promo on the locals and his title shot later in the night

* LA Knight defeated Mustafa Ali. This match happened after Knight accepted Ali’s open challenge

* Cody Rhodes defeated Damian Priest. WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley kept trying to interfere until the referee ejected her

* WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley retained over Natalya

* 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio retained his WWE United States Title over Austin Theory by DQ due to interference by Grayson Waller. They double teamed Rey until Santos Escobar made the save, then issued a challenge for the next match

* Santos Escobar and Rey Mysterio defeated Austin Theory and Grayson Waller

* WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins retained over Finn Balor in a Cape Girardeau Street Fight. Rollins paid tribute to Bray Wyatt during the match and after on the mic