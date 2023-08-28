WWE Supershow Live Event Results From Huntsville, AL 8/27/2023

The following results are from Sunday’s WWE Supershow live event at the Von Braun Civic Center in Huntsville, Alabama, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com:

– Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn (c) def. Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci) to retain their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

– Zoey Stark def. “Michin” Mia Yim in a Singles Match.

– WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio def. Austin Theory in a Non-Title Match via DQ due to interference from Grayson Waller. The match then becomes a tag team match.

– L.W.O. (WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar) def. Austin Theory and Grayson Waller in a Tag Team Match.

– “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes def. “Senior Money In The Bank” Damian Priest in a Singles Match.

– LA Knight def. Mustafa Ali in a Singles Match.

– Rhea Ripley (c) def. Natalya to retain her WWE Women’s World Championship.

– Seth “Freakin” Rollins (c) def. Finn Balor in a Street Fight to retain his WWE World Heavyweight Championship.