WWE issued the following:

WWEⓇ & XO LAUNCH LIMITED-EDITION COLLABORATION

Celebrating WWE’s return to Montreal and Toronto

NEW YORK, January 23, 2026 — XO, the label and lifestyle brand founded by multi-platinum superstar The Weeknd, and WWE have collaborated on an official limited-edition capsule to celebrate WWE’s return to Montreal and Toronto. The assortment, featuring custom shirts for each night of WWE’s Canadian run, will be available for purchase at Friday Night SmackDown and Saturday Night’s Main Event at the Bell Center in Montreal this weekend (January 23-24) and Monday Night RAW at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on January 26.

The WWE x XO collection features four heavyweight custom tees that blend WWE’s bold imagery and well-established event brands with XO’s iconic logo.

The four-piece capsule collection is also available for a limited time beginning today at noon ET on XO.store, WWEShop.com, Fanatics.com & Euroshop.WWE.com

1.23.26 Friday Night SmackDown – Montreal, Bell Centre

1.24.26 Saturday Night’s Main Event – Montreal, Bell Centre

1.26.26 Monday Night RAW – Toronto, Scotiabank Arena

ABOUT THE WEEKND

The Weeknd is a multi-platinum, 7x Diamond-certified artist who reshaped R&B and pop, making him one of the most listened-to musicians globally, with over 120 million monthly Spotify listeners and the first artist to have 31 songs each with over a billion streams. In 2025 his After Hours Til Dawn tour became the most successful tour in history for a male solo artist and has surpassed $1 billion in ticket sales and is still ongoing in 2026. Named “The Most Popular Artist in the World” by Guinness World Records in 2023, his album After Hours is the most streamed R&B album of all time, while “Blinding Lights” is the Diamond-certified Billboard Hot 100 song of all time. In January 2025, he released Hurry Up Tomorrow, the final and most personal chapter in his acclaimed trilogy following After Hours (2020) and Dawn FM (2022). An Emmy and Oscar nominee, he has performed on major television platforms alongside a record-breaking global tour amassing nearly half a billion dollars. As a humanitarian, he serves as the United Nations World Food Programme’s Global Goodwill Ambassador and has donated over $9 million to causes including efforts to fight hunger in Ethiopia and Gaza.

ABOUT WWE

WWE® is the global leader in sports entertainment. The company creates and delivers original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, premium live events, digital media, and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion households worldwide in more than 20 languages through world-class distribution partners including NBCUniversal, The CW and Netflix. In the United States, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, is the exclusive home to all premium live events, a variety of original programming and a massive video-on-demand library. Netflix is the exclusive home for WWE programming around the world, other than select international markets. WWE is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO). Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.

ABOUT BRAVADO

Bravado lives at the crossroads of music, fashion, and culture. We understand the power of smart merchandising, and we know how to create products that spark organic, emotional connections between fans and artists. Our world class capabilities have made us the leading provider of consumer, lifestyle, and brand management service around the world. With teams in 40 countries, we create a tailored approach for every project — from creating new spaces in the market to bringing an artist’s creative vision to life. Bravado is about building brands and legacies that live on, beyond the music. Bravado is a division of Universal Music Group, the world leader in music-based entertainment.