X-Division Title Match Announced For TNA Hard To Kill 2024

A new title match has been announced for the upcoming TNA Hard To Kill 2024 pay-per-view.
On Friday, TNA announced the addition of Chris Sabin vs. KUSHIDA vs. El Hijo Del Vikingo for the X-Division Championship at their Hard To Kill 2024 pay-per-view on January 13 in Las Vegas, NV.
Check out the announcement below, and check back here on 1/13 for complete TNA Hard To Kill 2024 results.
