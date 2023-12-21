Zoey Stark Wants To Finish WWE Story With Trish Stratus

Zoey Stark may be aligned with Shayna Baszler on WWE television in recent weeks, but she hopes things aren’t done with her previous on-air ally on the WWE main roster.

During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio’s “Holiday Party” special episode, the women’s wrestling star expressed her desire to finish her story with WWE Hall of Fame legend Trish Stratus, who she worked closely with in WWE storylines after making the jump from NXT to the WWE main roster.

“I really wanna finish my story with Trish Stratus (in 2024),” she said. “I really wanna do something with her. So that would be a lot of fun to figure out where it goes.”

Stark continued, “That’s exactly what I wanna see so hopefully we can get that to happen.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to POSTWrestling.com for transcribing the above quotes.