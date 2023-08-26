AEW star Adam Cole appeared on an episode of the Under The Ring podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including facing AEW World Champion MJF in the main event of All In London inside Wembley Stadium.

Cole said, “So for me personally, again, there’s so many different routes I could go with this, but like, overall, for it to be such an important event for professional wrestling and AEW as a whole, is very, very exciting. It’s our first time over in the U.K. To see the outpouring of support and excitement for this show, I mean, I think the ticket sales kind of speak for themselves as far as how excited everybody is to have AEW here. It’s a giant step forward for AEW. For me personally, this means the world to me because nine months ago, I wasn’t sure if I was going to be able to wrestle again, let alone main-event one of the biggest professional wrestling shows of all time. So I keep reminding myself, again, where I was, like, you know, six to nine months ago and wondering if I was ever going to be able to get back into the ring and now to have the biggest match of my life against a guy like MJF for the AEW World Championship, I mean, that’s the ultimate full-circle fairy tale moment for me.”

Cole also talked about teaming with AEW World Champion MJF to challenge ROH World Tag Team Champion Aussie Open on the All In Zero Hour Pre-Show.

“Yeah, it’s pretty wild to think, again, we’re in this this big world championship match going in as friends, but still, like easily the biggest match of both of our careers, but at the same time, I really do feel like our fans have loved and enjoyed watching me and MJF as a team. Ever since we did not successfully win the AEW World Tag titles, I think the idea of going after championships that are equally as important to me, the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Titles against a team like Aussie Open who has just been incredible in their run in AEW so far, I mean, it’s wild. It’s crazy, but literally everything about that night is wild and crazy. So I mean, God if me and MJF could go in as the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champions, that’d be pretty cool. So it’ll be a challenging, exciting, rough, but incredible day at the office for All In.”

