Adam “Cope” Copeland On Reuniting With Christian Cage In AEW

Ahead of their highly anticipated reunion match at AEW All Out, Adam “Cope” Copeland has opened up about teaming once again with his long-time friend and partner Christian Cage. The duo, who haven’t shared the ring as partners in over a decade, are embracing a fresh take on their legendary pairing rather than simply leaning on nostalgia.

Speaking with The Score, Copeland explained what makes this new chapter of their partnership unique.

“That’s the most fun part, to start writing a new chapter, but also have it be a different chapter. We’re not just coming back and running the greatest hits. We’re doing two different characters now and maintaining that going into this thing, which makes for this unlikely Statler and Waldorf from the Muppets—‘Can they get along?’ That’s a really fun dynamic. Eventually, if you come back and do the greatest hits, that might get old fairly quickly. This is a new version of our team and it’s a version that never existed before.”

Copeland praised Christian’s recent heel run, noting it was vital that they kept his character intact to make the reunion work.

“Christian found his lane, his pocket. To lose that to do this team, that would have sucked. We were able to figure out how to do this, to sit down, and how to write this so that we didn’t get lost. Now we have this dynamic of it’s up to me to make him likable and understand that you have to accept him for all of his dickheadishness. The only thing that makes him likable is I’m saying, ‘Hey, we just have to accept him for this thing that he is.’ It’s really fun and it makes it feel fresh.”

The reunion of Copeland and Christian Cage has generated massive buzz in the wrestling world, with fans eager to see how the two legends adapt their chemistry to AEW’s current landscape. Their tag team match at AEW All Out will mark the next chapter in one of pro wrestling’s most storied partnerships.