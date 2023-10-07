Adam Copeland, Title Match And More Set For Tonight’s AEW Collision

AEW has stacked the card for tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, which will compete against the WWE Fastlane PLE. Because of the competition, Collision is projected to suffer a significant drop in ratings.

Komander won a fatal four-way number one contender’s match on Friday’s Rampage to earn a ROH World Championship match against Eddie Kingston on tonight’s Collision.

In addition, Adam Copeland will make his Collision debut with a promo in response to Christian Cage. He will make his AEW in-ring debut against Luchasaurus on Dynamite next Tuesday.

Bryan Danielson will also compete in singles against Kyle Fletcher of the Aussie Open before wrestling Swerve Strickland in a TNT Championship number one contender’s battle on Dynamite.

Here is the updated lineup for the show that has a special 7 p.m. Eastern start time on TNT:

* AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. Ricky Starks & Big Bill

* ROH World Champion Eddie Kingston vs. Komander

* Adam Copeland responds to Christian Cage

* Bryan Danielson vs. Kyle Fletcher

* Toni Storm vs. Kiera Hogan