AEW Announces Main Event For Worlds End 2023 PPV

The main event for the final All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view of 2023 is set.

During this week’s post-Full Gear 2023 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ill., a segment took place involving MJF, Adam Cole and Samoa Joe.

The segment saw Joe confront MJF about his promised title shot as payback for him stepping up for Cole in their ROH World Tag-Team title defense over The Gunns at Full Gear this past Saturday night.

After being talked into keeping his word by Cole, MJF accepted the match, which was officially announced for the AEW Worlds End 2023 pay-per-view scheduled for December 30 at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on 12/30 for live AEW Worlds End 2023 results coverage.