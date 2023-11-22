AEW Announces New Segment For Tonight’s Post-Full Gear Episode Of Dynamite

A new segment has been announced for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Ahead of the post-Full Gear 2023 episode of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program, the company has announced the addition of a new segment featuring “Timeless” Toni Storm.

The brand new AEW Women’s World Champion will have an “Acceptance Speech” following her title victory over Hikaru Shida at the AEW Full Gear 2023 pay-per-view over the weekend.

Previously announced for tonight’s AEW Dynamite is the start of the AEW Continental Classic Tournament, as well as TNT Champion Christian Cage rechristianing Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne.