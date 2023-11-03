AEW Announces Opener For Tonight’s Rampage

The opening match for tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage has been announced.

Ahead of tonight’s edition of the weekly one-hour AEW on TNT program, the company has announced which match will be starting the show off.

Scheduled for tonight at 10/9c on TNT from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY., the Lucha del Dia de los Muertos match between Penta El Zero Mideo, El Hijo Del Vikingo and Kommander will be the opener for the show.

Also on tap for tonight’s show is Marina Shafir vs. Sky Blue, The Gunns vs. Christopher Daniels and Matt Sydal, as well as Trent Beretta vs. Daniel Garcia.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com tonight at 10/9c for live AEW Rampage results coverage from Louisville, KY.