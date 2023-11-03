AEW Close To Selling Out Tickets For This Week’s Collision In Wichita, KS.

How are the tickets moving for this week’s episode of AEW Collision?

Let’s find out!

Wrestle Tix is reporting that All Elite Wrestling has sold 2,661 tickets for Saturday’s Collision show at the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas.

There are 558 tickets remaining for the show, which is set up for 3,219 seats.

On tap for this week’s AEW Collision in Wichita is FTR & LFI vs. The Gates of Agony, Ricky Starks & Big Bill, Darby Allin vs. Lance Archer, Swerve Strickland vs. AR Fox, as well as The Acclaimed’s National 69 Day Celebration.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on Saturday night for live AEW Collision results coverage from Wichita, KS.