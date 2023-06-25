AEW Collision Results – June 24, 2023

The road to AEW & NJPW: The Forbidden Door 2 winds down tonight.

All Elite Wrestling returns with the sophomore installment of their new weekly prime time cable series, AEW Collision, tonight at 8/7c from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

On tap for tonight’s show is CM Punk, FTR & Ricky Starks vs. Jay White, Juice Robinson & The Gunns, Swerve Strickland vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi, Willow Nightingale vs. Nyla Rose Owen Hart Memorial Quarterfinal Match, as well as Andrade El Idolo vs. Brody King.

Also scheduled for the show this evening is Christian Cage addressing the AEW TNT Championship, Sting and Darby Allin reveal their partner for Forbidden Door 2, Powerhouse Hobbs will be in action, and we’ll hear from Miro.

Featured below are complete AEW Collision results from Saturday, June 24, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TNT.

AEW COLLISION RESULTS (6/24/2023)

The sounds of Elton John’s “Saturday Night’s Alright For Fighting” plays on TNT to kick off the sophomore broadcast of the new weekly prime time Saturday Night Collision series.

We then shoot inside Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada where Kevin Kelly and Nigel McGuinness welcome us to the second ever episode of AEW Collision.

Chris Jericho & Minoru Suzuki Kick Off Collision

From there, we head to the ring where Tony Schiavone introduces Darby Allin and “The Icon” Sting, but instead, the theme for Chris Jericho hits and out comes the wizard of AEW with Floyd the baseball bat in his hand.

Minoru Suzuki comes out with Jericho and the two head to the ring and settle inside. Schiavone waits for the music to cut off. He begins hyping up The Forbidden Door 2 match, but Jericho tells him to shut up.

He tells the fans not to pander to him either, pointing out he’s not from Toronto. “I’m from Winnipeg, you idiots!” Jericho tells Suzuki, “We’re in a bad mood, aren’t we? We’re many-many pissed off!” He then brings up wanting to know who Sting and Darby’s partner will be for Forbidden Door 2.

Jericho brags about being friends with Suzuki and the two do a big long, drawn out special handshake. He mentions that even though Sammy Guevara isn’t with them right now, he’s still one of the greatest high-flyers of this or any generation.

Sting & Darby Allin Confront Le Suzuki Gods

He goes on to say he’s not going to wait for the answer. He says he knows they’ve got a plan. He says he knows Schiavone knows who the mystery partner is. They start to try and intimidate Schiavone but then Sting’s theme hits and Schiavone does the “It’s STING!!!” routine.

Out comes Sting and Darby Allin to the ring to confront Jericho and Suzuki and presumably reveal their partner for The Forbidden Door 2. Darby gets right down to business and reveals the mystery partner to be none other than Tetsuya Naito. Out comes Naito.

Miro Out Of Exile

We shoot to a special message from Miro. “The Redeemer” talks about being in “exile” for the past year. He then goes on to talk about his God and being his God’s champion. A lot of the same style of stuff we’ve come to expect from Miro in AEW.

Swerve Strickland vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

Now we head back inside Scotiabank Arena where Swerve Strickland’s theme hits and The Mogul Embassy leader makes his way out and heads to the ring for our first match of the evening.

He settles inside the squared circle and his music dies down. Now the theme for his opponent plays and out comes Japanese legend Hiroshi Tanahashi, who challenges MJF for the AEW Championship At The Forbidden Door 2 on Sunday.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. The crowd gives Tanahashi a main event level reaction and are doing a bunch of chants in his favor as he dominates the offense here in the early goings.