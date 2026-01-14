AEW Collision Viewership And Rating Report For 1/10/2026

WrestleNomics reports that Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT drew an average of 271,000 viewers and a rating of 0.03 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This is up 12.45% from the previous week’s viewership of 241,000 viewers and even from the previous week’s rating of 0.03 in the key 18-49 demographic.

The show was headlined by The Demand (AEW National Champion Ricochet, Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona) facing JetSpeed (“The Jet” Kevin Knight and “Speedball” Mike Bailey) and Anthony Bowens in a Trios Match.