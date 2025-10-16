AEW Collision Viewership And Rating Report For 10/11/2025

WrestleNomics reports that Saturday night’s Homecoming episode of AEW Collision on TNT drew an average of 286,000 viewers and a rating of 0.06 in the 18–49 demographic.

This total is up 26.55% from last week’s 226,000 viewers and 100% from the previous week’s rating of 0.03 in the 18—to 49-year-old key demo.

The show was headlined by Top Gods (“The Megasus” Megan Bayne, Cash Wheeler and Dax “The Axe” Harwood) facing JetSpeed “The Jet” Kevin Knight and “Speedball” Mike Bailey) and The Conglomeration’s Willow Nightingale in a 6-Person Mixed Tag Team Match.