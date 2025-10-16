Updated Lineup For AEW Tailgate Brawl Ahead Of WrestleDream

During last night’s AEW WrestleDream go-home episodes of Dynamite and Collision, the company announced two additional matches for the Tailgate Brawl pre-show, which will take place before this weekend’s AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view (PPV).

The Tailgate Brawl will air at 7 PM ET on TNT and HBO Max, leading up to the PPV, which begins at 8 PM ET.

In one of the matches, Eddie Kingston and “The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil,” HOOK, will compete in a tag team match. Additionally, The Death Riders will face The Conglomeration in a trios match.

Previously announced for the show, Harley Cameron and Willow Nightingale of The Conglomeration will take on “The Megasus” Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford in a tag team showdown.

Furthermore, FTR, consisting of Cash Wheeler and Dax “The Axe” Harwood, will go up against JetSpeed, featuring “The Jet” Kevin Knight and “Speedball” Mike Bailey, in another tag team match.

The AEW Tailgate Brawl will be held at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri.