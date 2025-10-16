Backstage Update On AEW Possibly Launching Its Own Training Facility

PWMania.com previously reported that for several years, there have been various proposals for AEW to open its own training facility.

At one point, pro wrestling veteran Ace Steel was set to manage this facility. However, following his departure from the company, those plans were put on indefinite hold.

It was also mentioned that AEW has a warehouse containing a wrestling ring that talent occasionally use. Mercedes Moné has shared videos from this facility in the past, which has existed for quite some time.

According to Fightful Select, AEW was in talks earlier this year about establishing a training facility in Asheville, North Carolina.

The report noted that WWE Hall of Famers Adam Copeland and Beth Phoenix, along with FTR, were set to help train and develop talent there, as Asheville is their hometown. However, rumors within AEW indicate that the company decided against this plan due to associated costs.

The report further explains that the tentative plans were a reason why Steven Borden, Sting’s son, traveled to Asheville to train. AEW does have a building with a ring that talent can access.