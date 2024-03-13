AEW Dynamite: Big Business Results – March 13, 2024

It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns on TBS at 8/7c with this week’s special “Big Business” themed episode of AEW Dynamite from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

On tap for tonight’s show is Samoa Joe vs. Wardlow for the AEW Championship, Eddie Kingston, PAC & Penta vs. The Elite, Riho vs. Willow Nightingale, Darby Allin vs. Jay White, HOOK & Chris Jericho vs. Gate of Agony, plus we’ll hear from Will Ospreay and more.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite: Big Business results from Wednesday, March 13, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TBS.

AEW DYNAMITE: BIG BUSINESS RESULTS (3/13/2024)

This week’s show kicks off with a live shot of Renee Paquette outside of the TD Garden as a big vehicle pulls up. The door opens but we don’t see who steps out. We shoot inside the building and the camera pans the crowd as fans chant “AEW! AEW!”

Mercedes Mone Is #AllElite

After a slight delay, we hear some music playing with the chant “CEO! CEO!” and then out comes Mercedes Mone to kick off this week’s show as the fans nearly blow the roof off the building. She comes out dancing and making her way down to the ring to start off the show.

She settles in the ring and gets emotional as fans chant “Welcome Home! Welcome Home!” She talks about how she has arrived and is ready to handle Big Business. She gets emotional thanking the fans for always being there for her throughout her career for so many moments and promises there will be many more along the way now that she is #AllElite.

She talks about tonight’s main event between Riho and Willow Nightingale, the latter of whom fans boo as she was the one who defeated her for the NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship. She talks about her excitement of getting to work with the rest of the talent in AEW and says it’s the only place she can have a women’s revolution internationally.

Mone points out the “Mercedes Mone Is #AllElite” graphic on the big screen, which AEW President Tony Khan just shared via his X account. She confirms that she is “#AllElite” and wraps up the opening segment as fans again chant “CEO! CEO!”

AEW World Championship

Samoa Joe (C) vs. Wardlow

Backstage, Renee Paquette is standing by with the AEW World Champion Samoa Joe, who is in his ring gear. He talks about his scheduled title defense against Wardlow of The Undisputed Kingdom tonight. We then shoot to a video package featuring Adam Cole putting over Wardlow in storybook fashion, explaining how it was written that he will become the AEW World Champion.

Inside the TD Garden, the theme for Samoa Joe hits and out comes the reigning and defending AEW World Champion for our first match of the evening. Fans chant “Joe! Joe! Joe!” as he settles in the ring. His music dies down and he awaits the arrival of his opposition.

The theme for The Undisputed Kingdom hits and out comes the entire group with Wardlow. They all wish him well and he heads to the ring as they head to the back. Wardlow settles inside the squared circle and it’s time to kick things off. He and Joe immediately go at it and the bell quickly sounds to start this one off.

Wardlow takes Joe out to the floor and runs him into the barricade. He continues to beat him down at ringside, stopping to take a sign from a fan and tear it up. Back in the ring, The Undisputed Kingdom member continues to beat down the champ in the corner as the fans boo. Joe starts blasting Wardlow with chops and the fans rally behind him as he takes over on offense.

Joe takes the challenger up to the top-rope, but Wardlow fights him off and leaps off for a big turning moonsault splash. After that, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When we return, after some more back-and-forth action, Joe gets his choke for the win. Swerve Strickland hits the ring afterwards, but officials break them up.

Winner and STILL AEW World Champion: Samoa Joe

The Elite vs. Eddie Kingston, Penta El Zero Miedo & PAC

After the match, Alex Marvez catches up with The Elite trio of The Young Bucks and Kazuchika Okada. He asks Okada why he would align himself with The Elite. Matthew and Nicholas Jackson cut him off and tell him to show him respect and call him by his full name.

They then say they can think of 14 million reasons why Okada joined AEW, presumably alluding to how much his deal is for. Okada points out it’s Matthew’s birthday and makes Marvez sing the “happy birthday” song to him. As Marvez does, we head to another commercial break.

When we return from the break, The Young Bucks theme hits and out comes Matthew and Nicholas Jackson in elaborate robes. They stop half way down the ramp and flip a coin, which is synched up with the coin-flip in the theme of Kazuchika Okada. “The Rainmaker” comes out to join them in the ring for our second match of the evening.

Penta El Zero Miedo’s theme hits next and out he comes. The theme for PAC plays and out comes “The Bastad.” Eddie Kingston’s tune plays after that and the fans go wild as “The Mad King” comes to the ring. Fans chant “Eddie! Eddie!” as the bell sounds and he and Okada stare each other down.

Okada changes his mind and tags in Jackson. The fans boo. Jackson looks for a fist bump, but Kingston chops him instead and tags in PAC. Fans chant “Welcome back!” as PAC goes to work on Jackson. We head to a mid-match commercial break on that note.

When we return, we see too many high spots to keep up with. Jackson hits a low blow on Kingston and Okada follows up with The Rainmaker for the pin fall victory. After the match wraps up, we head into another commercial break.

Winners: The Elite

Will Ospreay Talks Bryan Danielson Match At AEW Dynasty

When we return from the break, we see Tony Schiavone standing in the ring. He brings up the Will Ospreay vs. Bryan Danielson at AEW Dynasty and then introduces “The Aerial Assassin,” who makes his way down to the ring. The fans chant “Bruv! Bruv! Bruv!” and he legitimately breaks up laughing.

He talks about how important the Danielson match is. He talks about emulating his career after Danielson, who always gave 100% regardless of the size of the crowd or the promotion he was in. He mentions a story about how everyone was talking about the Tiger Driver ’91 move.

Ospreay says while he respects Danielson, the match they have coming up means more to him. He brings up a phrase and says he is the feeling. He says he learned from Danielson he can respect the man standing across from him, and still understand when the bell rings it’s me or him, “And I don’t plan on dieing, Bruv!”

Jay White vs. Darby Allin

We see a quick message from Deonna Purrazzo backstage, as she challenges Toni Storm and Mariah May to a tag match next week. We then head back in the arena where the theme for the Bang Bang Gang trio of Jay White and The Gunns. White heads to the ring as The Gunns head to the back.

“Switchblade” settles in the ring and his theme dies down. We then hear the familiar sounds of Darby Allin’s theme music and out he comes for this scheduled one-on-one contest. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. The commentators talk about how banged up Allin still must be from his glass spot at AEW Revolution.

Allin’s back and ribs are still heavily taped up. The two circle each other and lock up. White pushes Allin back-first into the corner and Allin is already selling his back.