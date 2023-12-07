AEW Dynamite Lineup For Next Week’s Special “Winter Is Coming” Show

All Elite Wrestling is headed to “The Lone Star State” next week.

Ahead of next week’s special “Winter Is Coming” themed episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS from the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas, matches have been announced for the show.

On tap for next week’s annual AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming show is three more Gold League matches in the ongoing AEW Continental Classic Tournament, as well as “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Samoa Joe and appearances by Samoa Joe and the legendary Von Erich family.

Featured below is the complete advertised lineup heading into the Wednesday, December 13, 2023 episode of AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming from Arlington, TX.

AEW DYNAMITE: WINTER IS COMING (12/13/2023)

* Jon Moxley vs. Swerve Strickland (Continental Classic)

* RUSH vs. Jay Lethal (Continental Classic)

* Jay White vs. Mark Briscoe (Continental Classic)

* We’ll hear from Samoa Joe

* The Von Erichs return to Dallas

* Hangman Page vs. Roderick Strong

