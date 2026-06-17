AEW Dynamite News (6/17): Forbidden Door & Owen Hart Tournament Updates, More

AEW Dynamite delivered a stacked night of Forbidden Door fallout. Here’s everything that went down.

Copeland & Christian Call Out The Dogs

– A brawl broke out between both teams, and when the dust settled, Adam Copeland and Christian Cage had a target locked in. They want Clark Connors and David Finlay at Forbidden Door. It appears set.

Bandido Challenges Moxley for the Continental Title

– ROH World Champion Bandido walked out and threw down the gauntlet, calling for a shot at Jon Moxley’s AEW Continental Championship. Moxley hesitated for a beat, then accepted. It’s official: Forbidden Door gets another title match.

Team MJF Is Set for the Cage Match

– The 12-man steel cage showdown now has its lineup. MJF’s crew: Kevin Knight, Kyle Fletcher, Jake Doyle, Kazuchika Okada, and Andrade El Idolo. They’ll battle Team Briscoe, led by Mark Briscoe, inside the cage at Forbidden Door. Briscoe’s team includes Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, Kyle O’Reily, Konosuke Takeshita and Darby Allin.

Omega Gets Confronted The Elite Answers the Call

– TMDK rolled deep on Kenny Omega, with Zack Sabre Jr. leading the charge. Numbers were against him, until The Young Bucks and Jack Perry showed up to even the odds. Another loud chapter in the Omega/Sabre feud heading into their Forbidden Door clash.

Moné Books Her Ticket to the Owen Hart Cup Finals

– Mercedes Moné took out Hazuki to punch her ticket to the finals. She’ll face the winner of Athena vs. Maya World, with the title tournament wrapping up at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.