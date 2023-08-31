AEW Dynamite Results – August 30, 2023

It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns with their latest installment of AEW Dynamite on TBS from the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Ill.

On tap for tonight’s ALL OUT “go-home” of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS show is the fallout from ALL IN from this past Sunday, Orange Cassidy vs. Penta El Zero Miedo, Eddie Kingston vs. Wheeler Yuta for the NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship, we will hear from Adam Cole, and the final build to this Sunday’s ALL OUT pay-per-view.

AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, August 30, 2023.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (8/30/2023)

We start things off with a lengthy video package recapping Sunday’s ALL IN show. We then shoot inside the NOW Arena where fireworks explode and Excalibur welcomes us to the show.

Jon Moxley vs. Komander

Justin Roberts then introduces Jon Moxley. The Blackpool Combat Club leader makes his way through the crowd to the ring. He settles inside and his music dies down.

Komander’s theme hits and out he comes accompanied by Alex Abrahantes for tonight’s opening contest. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our first match of the evening.

Mox comes out of the corner and blasts the masked fan-favorite with a big boot to the face. The fans chant “F*ck ’em up, Moxley, f*ck ’em up!” as he goes to work on him. Mox stops and bows to acknowledge the crowd.

As the action continues, Komander fights back, knocking Mox out to the floor and hitting a huge diving splash onto the BCC member. Back in the ring, Mox takes back over. Komander goes for a tornado turning splash off the top-rope, but Mox moves and then continues his assault.

On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues with Mox in the offensive driver’s seat.

When we return from the break, we see some good back-and-forth action until ultimately Mox locks in a match-ending choke for the win. Good opener.

Winner: Jon Moxley

Big Match Announced For AEW ALL OUT 2023

We shoot backstage for an interview with Orange Cassidy, who talks about his title defense tonight against Penta El Zero Miedo, as well as his scheduled showdown this Sunday at AEW ALL OUT 2023.

From there, we head to post-ALL IN footage from London of FTR and The Young Bucks patching things up after Nick and Matt Jackson refused to shake Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler’s hands after their AEW World Tag-Team title bout on the card.

As they are talking, The Bullet Club Gold crew comes in and mocks The Young Bucks for losing. This leads to FTR & The Young Bucks vs. The Bullet Club Gold foursome at AEW ALL OUT 2023 on Sunday. After this, we head to another commercial break.