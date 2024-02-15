AEW Dynamite Results – February 14, 2024

It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas, as the road to AEW Revolution 2024 continues with this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite live at 8/7c on TBS.

On tap for tonight’s show is The Young Bucks vs. Top Flight, Orange Cassidy vs. Matt Taven in a Texas Death Match, Adam Copeland vs. Daniel Garcia, “Timeless” Toni Storm’s new film, “Wet Ink” debuts, Willow Nightingale vs. Skye Blue, we’ll hear from Samoa Joe, Swerve Strickland & Hangman Page, and Jon Moxley goes one-on-one against Dax Harwood.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, February 14, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TBS.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (2/14/2024)

This week’s show kicks off with the usual “Light the fuse …” theme song and opening video. We then shoot inside the arena where fireworks explode and Excalibur welcomes us to the show.

Jon Moxley vs. Dax Harwood

Now we hear the familiar sounds of “Wild Thing” as Jon Moxley makes his custom entrance through the crowd and to the ring for our opening match of this week’s show. As he settles in the ring, we see highlights from Collision of the BCC and FTR brawl.

From there, the Midnight Express-sounding entrance tune brings out FTR to a big pop. Cash Wheeler wishes Dax Harwood good luck and heads back to the backstage area as Harwood makes his way down and settles inside the squared circle.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. A dueling “Let’s go Moxley” and “FTR!” chant breaks out as the two circle each other and eventually lock up. Harwood backs Mox into the corner. Mox, circles, backs out and flips Dax the double birds.

Mox backs Dax into the corner and gives him a big Valentine’s Day smooch before backing off and giving him a cocky clean break. He then puts his hands behind his back and welcomes open shots from Dax, who happily obliges as the crowd explodes.

After some more back-and-forth action, Mox bites Harwood on the top of his chrome dome in the corner. The two trade a million chops and then Mox looks for the Bulldog Choke. Dax avoids it but gets clotheslined over the top-rope and out to the floor. On the floor, Mox sends Dax into the ring post.