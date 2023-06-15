AEW Dynamite Results – June 14, 2023

It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns with the latest installment of AEW Dynamite tonight, as the road to AEW & NJPW: The Forbidden Door and AEW ALL IN 2023 continues.

On tap for tonight’s show at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. is MJF vs. Adam Cole in a title eliminator, Toni Storm vs. Skye Blue for the AEW Women’s title, as well as Wardlow vs. Jake Hager for the TNT title.

In non-title action, the show this evening will also feature The Blackpool Combat Club vs. Hangman Page & The Young Bucks, as well as The Mogul Embassy vs. Orange Cassidy, Darby Allin, Sting & Keith Lee.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, June 14, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TBS.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (6/14/2023)

The “Light the fuse …” theme and accompanying opening intro video airs to get this week’s show officially off-and-running. We then shoot inside the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. where Excalibur welcomes us to the show with his “It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …” catchphrase.

AEW Championship Eliminator

Adam Cole vs. MJF

From there, we head straight down to the ring for our opening contest, which is one of the featured bouts of the evening this week. Adam Cole’s theme hits and the crowd goes bonkers as he heads to the ring for his scheduled AEW Championship Eliminator match against MJF.

The fans do the loud “Adam Cole — BAY-BAY!” routine with him and his music cuts off. Now the theme sounds for the reigning AEW World Champion. “The Devil” emerges and begins making his way to the ring to a ton of boos.

Now the bell sounds and the crowd erupts again as this pay-per-view main event-level bout gets officially off-and-running. The two go face-to-face and the crowd is loudly behind Cole. They back up and begin circling each other.

MJF and Cole lock up and MJF slaps a side head lock on Cole. Cole pushes him to the ropes to escape and the champ shoulder blocks him down to the mat. MJF hops over Cole on a drop-down and struts away as the crowd boos.

Friedman thinks he has the better of Cole again, only to turn around and nearly get super kicked. MJF drops to his butt and scoops back. Cole leans down and then does the “Adam Cole — BAY-BAY!” routine.

We see MJF hop the guard rail and try and run away from the fight. MJF goes up to a fan and knocks his hat and glasses off for a big pop. He turns around and heads back over the guard rail. He re-enters the ring and the fans begin chanting “Assh*le!” at him.

The champ starts to take over but Cole ends up fighting back and throwing MJF out to the floor. Cole goes for a baseball slide drop kick but MJF pulls the ring skirt out and traps Cole in it. He drags him over and slams his hand on the steel steps.

Back in the ring, MJF continues to focus his attack on the arm of Cole. The commentators point out that this sets up Cole for his “Salt of the Earth” finisher later in the bout. MJF starts to enjoy a comfortable offensive lead and uses this opportunity to taunt the fans.

Friedman continues to beat down Cole and focus on his arm. He stops at one point to taunt him and the crowd by doing the infamous Shawn Michaels stretch-leg biceps pose in front of him. He stalks Cole in the corner and waits for him to get up but ends up walking into a big super kick.

After eating the super kick, we see MJF spitting blood out of his mouth. A lot of blood. The commentators speculate that he may have lost a tooth on that shot. Cole now starts to fire up and take over on offense as the crowd comes to life.

Cole looks for the Panama Sunrise off the ropes but MJF has it well scouted and avoids it. MJF looks for a spot on Cole in the ropes but Cole has it well scouted and avoids it. Cole goes to Lower the Boom but MJF avoids it. He then hits a double under-hook back-breaker. Ouch.

We see Cole fight back and go for a near fall of his own after a big counter, but MJF hangs on and kicks out to keep this one alive. Cole’s left knee, in addition to his left arm, is now showing the worse for the wears. MJF has noticed this and is now focusing his attack on both weakened limbs.

MJF goes for a tombstone pile driver on the hard part of the ring apron, but Cole kicks his way out of it. Cole looks to hit the Panama Sunrise off the ropes onto MJF on the hard part of the apron, but MJF avoids it and ends up taking him off the ropes with a tombstone pile driver on the hard part of the apron.

Cole bounces down to the floor as the fans break out in a loud “Holy sh*t!” chant. On that note, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action in this very exciting opening title eliminator bout continues.

When we return from the break, we see MJF in a comfortable offensive lead. He ends up getting super kicked to death but hangs on and starts slapping submissions on Cole left-and-right. Cole eventually makes it to the ropes to free himself. A “This is Awesome” chant breaks out.

MJF blasts Cole with a big knee and then a heatseeker for a close near fall attempt. Somehow Cole survives. Afterwards, the ref takes a long look at Cole to make sure he’s okay. MJF rolls out to the floor and grabs his title off the timekeepers table. He clears the rest of the junk off the table.

The AEW Champion heads to the top-rope after putting Cole on the timekeepers table at ringside. He goes sky-high after leaping and he connects flush with a huge flying elbow smash that puts Cole through the table. A loud “Holy sh*t!” and then “AEW! AEW!” chant breaks out.

A bunch of doctors check on Cole. MJF rolls into the ring and looks to try and get the win via count out. The ref makes it to the count of nine and a half before Cole leaps onto the ring apron just in time. MJF looks like he’s seen a ghost after Cole makes it back in the ring in time.

Cole fights back and hits a straight jacket German suplex on MJF outside the ring ropes on the hard part of the ring apron. Ouch. Cole heads to the middle rope to look for his Panama Sunrise, but MJF sees it coming and runs away. Cole goes after him but MJF knocks him down and hits a stomp off the ropes on his injured arm.

MJF gets in the ref’s face and yells about a slow ten count during the near-count out a few minutes ago. Cole and MJF end up taking the ref out with a ref bump. MJF looks to capitalize, grabbing his title belt and heading into the ring.

He goes to blast Cole with it, but instead throws it to him and does a flat-back. Cole holds it as the ref starts to get up. The ref ends up falling back down. Cole and MJF both see this. Cole smiles. MJF frowns. The fans chant “You f*cked up!”

Cole blasts MJF with the belt and gets rid of it. He lowers his knee pad and then Lowers the Boom. He goes for the cover and the ref recovers to make a slow count, which MJF kicks out of at two-and-a-half. Cole goes to pick up MJF, but MJF grabs the ref and pulls him close to himself, while simultaneously sneaking in a low blow to Cole.

We see a sneaky MJF slide the Dynamite diamond ring on his hand. He flashes an evil smile and then goes to blast Cole with it, but the ref catches his arm like Uso stopping Solo from Samoan Spiking Sami Zayn. Cole then hits Panama Sunrise on MJF. He Lowers the Boom and covers him.

It looked like it would be an easy three count, but as the ref goes to do the cover, the bell sounds before he finishes his count. It turns out the 30-minute time limit has expired. This one ends via a draw. The crowd boos as Cole looks dejected.

Winner: DRAW

Adam Cole Wants 5 More Minutes, MJF Doesn’t

After this, Cole grabs a mic and heads back in the ring. He kneels down in front of MJF and looks at him and simply says, “Five .. more .. minutes.” The crowd explodes. MJF gets closer to Cole’s face and looks intense and ready to continue the fight. Instead, he slides under the bottom rope and heads to the back. Amazing opener.

CM Punk Hypes His AEW Return On Saturday’s Collision Premiere

We see an extensive video package hyping the AEW return of CM Punk. He starts with the old Sting phrase from the WWE Hall of Fame with a slight twist. “The only thing certain about CM Punk is nothing is certain.”

He claims he has unfinished business and that’s why he’s back. He says he’s got a lot of things to get off his chest and he won’t know what he’s gonna say until the microphone is in his hand. Excalibur then plugs the series premiere of AEW Collision for this Saturday night.

Renee Paquette Interviews Sammy Guevara

For the first time since AEW Double Or Nothing, it’s time to hear from Sammy Guevara. Renee Paquette is standing in the middle of the ring and she introduces “The Spanish God.” He comes to the ring and settles inside.

Paquette brings up how close Sammy came to capturing the AEW Championship at AEW Double Or Nothing. She brings up he and Tay Melo expecting their first child together. The fans pop for that.

Guevara says if we didn’t know — they’re having a girl! The fans cheer again. He says he’s gone from that high to the lowest of lows as he came “this close” to becoming AEW Champion, but fell short.

He says now he’s back on that mission and says he’ll capture the AEW title in one hand with his baby girl in the other. He says to accomplish that he’s got to make some tough decisions. Before he can continue, Darby Allin’s theme hits and out he comes.