AEW Dynamite Viewership And Rating Report For 12/20/2023

WrestleNomics reports that this past Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS drew an average of 782,000 viewers, with a rating of 0.26 in the key 18-49 demographic.
This total is down 7.46% from this past week’s 845,000 viewers and down 13.33% from last week’s rating of 0.30 in the 18-49 key demo.
The show was headlined by “Switchblade” Jay White taking on Jon Moxley in an AEW Continental Classic Gold League Tournament Match.
