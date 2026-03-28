AEW Dynamite Viewership And Rating Report For 3/25/2026

WrestleNomics reports that last Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS drew an average of 765,000 viewers and posted a 0.14 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. Notably, these figures do not include viewers from HBO Max.

This marks an increase of 4.79% from the previous week’s 730,000 viewers and a 7.69% rise from last week’s rating of 0.13 in the same demographic. The rating in the key 18-49 demographic is the highest for the show since the February 4th episode, which had a 0.15 rating. Additionally, the total audience was the largest since the July 24th episode in 2024, which had 786,000 viewers.

Currently, AEW Dynamite is averaging a 0.108 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 628,000 viewers in 2026. In comparison, during the same period last year, it recorded a rating of 0.169 and 618,000 viewers.

The show was headlined by Darby Allin facing LFI’s “El Toro Blanco” RUSH in a No Countout Match.