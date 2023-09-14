AEW Dynamite Viewership And Rating Report For 9/13/2023

The ratings for AEW Dynamite on Wednesday have been released.

The show drew 888,000 viewers, up from 887,000 viewers the week before.

The show received a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic, the same as last week.

The Grand Slam World Title eliminator tournament finals featured Roderick Strong vs. Samoa Joe, AEW International Champion Jon Moxley vs. Big Bill, Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose vs. Toni Storm in a 4-way Women’s title eliminator match, Hangman Page vs. Brian Cage, and more.