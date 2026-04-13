AEW Dynasty Card Saw Multiple Changes

AEW President Tony Khan has opened up about the numerous adjustments made to the AEW Dynasty pay-per-view, revealing that the event underwent significant changes in the weeks leading up to the show.

Speaking during the AEW Dynasty post-show media scrum, Khan compared the situation to one of the most unpredictable builds in AEW history.

“I think that tonight is the most changes I’ve had in a pay-per-view cycle since the original Forbidden Door.

The original Forbidden Door—we were coming out of Double or Nothing 2022, and I had the card planned and felt so great about it. What was awesome was that it turned into an amazing pay-per-view, but what we ended up doing at Forbidden Door 2022 was very different than what I had planned coming out of Double or Nothing 2022.

Coming out of Revolution, I saw everybody in the scrum, and I had ideas for what I planned on AEW Dynasty. Now, many of the matches were the same, but there were several changes to the card. There are people out who 100% would have been involved.

One great example would be the former TNT Champion, Kyle Fletcher, who was out injured—that happened a few weeks ago—who I 100% would have had involved in AEW Dynasty. Also, ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm—I made many changes to this pay-per-view over the last few weeks. They both would have been a big part of it. They’re both a huge part of AEW, and anytime I can have Kyle Fletcher “The Protostar” or “Timeless” Toni Storm involved in an AEW event, it’s very important.

So coming out of Revolution, I expected them to each be in matches on the show. And there are other changes as well. When you make changes like that, it leads to other changes.

But I’m very proud. I think we became uniquely conditioned during the pandemic period to make changes to a pro wrestling show.”

Khan’s comments highlight the challenges AEW faced in finalizing the Dynasty lineup, with injuries and availability issues forcing multiple adjustments in the weeks leading up to the event.

Despite the changes, Khan expressed confidence in the final product, pointing to AEW’s ability to adapt — a skill the company developed during the pandemic era.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for continued coverage of AEW Dynasty and post-event developments.