AEW Dynasty Preview For Tonight (4/12/2026): Vancouver, BC.

AEW Dynasty goes down tonight in “The Great White North.”

The annual All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view emanates from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

On tap for the April 12, 2026 show are the following matches:

* AEW World Championship: MJF (c) vs. Kenny Omega

* AEW Continental Championship: Will Ospreay vs. Jon Moxley

* AEW Tag Team Championships: FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. Adam Copeland & Christian Cage

* Andrade El Idolo vs. Darby Allin

* AEW Women’s Championship: Thekla (c) vs. Jamie Hayter

* Casino Gauntlet Match – TNT Championship: Tommaso Ciampa (#1 entrant), RUSH (#2 entrant)

* Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) vs. Konosuke Takeshita & Kazuchika Okada

* Chris Jericho vs. Ricochet

* AEW Trios Championships: The Dogs (Gabe Kidd, David Finlay, & Clark Connors) vs. The Conglomeration (Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, & ????)

* Zero Hour: Marina Shafir vs. Alex Windsor

* Zero Hour: Divine Dominion (Megan Bayne & Lena Kross) vs. Hyan & Mya World (AEW Women’s Championships)

* Zero Hour: Jack Perry (c) vs. Mark Davis (AEW National Championship)

Join us here tonight for live AEW Dynasty results.