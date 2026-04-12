Sunday, April 12, 2026
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AEW Dynasty Preview For Tonight (4/12/2026): Vancouver, BC.

By
Matt Boone
-

AEW Dynasty goes down tonight in “The Great White North.”

The annual All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view emanates from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

On tap for the April 12, 2026 show are the following matches:

* AEW World Championship: MJF (c) vs. Kenny Omega
* AEW Continental Championship: Will Ospreay vs. Jon Moxley
* AEW Tag Team Championships: FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. Adam Copeland & Christian Cage
* Andrade El Idolo vs. Darby Allin
* AEW Women’s Championship: Thekla (c) vs. Jamie Hayter
* Casino Gauntlet Match – TNT Championship: Tommaso Ciampa (#1 entrant), RUSH (#2 entrant)
* Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) vs. Konosuke Takeshita & Kazuchika Okada
* Chris Jericho vs. Ricochet
* AEW Trios Championships: The Dogs (Gabe Kidd, David Finlay, & Clark Connors) vs. The Conglomeration (Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, & ????)
* Zero Hour: Marina Shafir vs. Alex Windsor
* Zero Hour: Divine Dominion (Megan Bayne & Lena Kross) vs. Hyan & Mya World (AEW Women’s Championships)
* Zero Hour: Jack Perry (c) vs. Mark Davis (AEW National Championship)

Join us here tonight for live AEW Dynasty results.

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