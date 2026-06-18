AEW Files Trademark For MyAEW Streaming Platform Logo

All Elite Wrestling has taken another step in protecting its growing digital presence by filing a new trademark application related to its MyAEW streaming platform.

According to records submitted to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), AEW filed an application on June 17 to trademark the MyAEW logo.

The filing covers a service mark described as “the words myAEW.com over the top of a wrestling title belt design.” The application notes that the mark is already in use and lists March 9, 2026, as the first-use date.

The trademark falls under entertainment services and covers a variety of digital offerings, including streaming wrestling content, online videos, podcasts, and ongoing wrestling programming.

The filing represents a standard legal measure designed to protect the branding associated with AEW’s direct-to-consumer streaming platform.

MyAEW officially launched on March 9, 2026, through a partnership between AEW and streaming technology company Kiswe. The service debuted ahead of the company’s Revolution pay-per-view event and serves as AEW’s primary international digital hub.

The platform was created largely to serve fans outside the United States and Canada, replacing the previous AEW Plus service.

Through MyAEW, subscribers can access AEW’s weekly television programming, pay-per-view events, Ring of Honor content, HonorClub TV, ROH pay-per-views, and an extensive content archive through web browsers and dedicated streaming applications.

One of the platform’s most notable features is the free ad-supported “Watch AEW” channel, a 24/7 FAST (Free Ad-Supported Television) channel that streams AEW programming around the clock.

Unlike the premium subscription tiers, the FAST channel is available worldwide, including within the United States. Fans can create a free account to access the channel and AEW’s growing library of podcast content.

Premium subscription options remain focused primarily on international audiences and offer access to live events and pay-per-view content. Current pricing ranges from $7.99 to $19.99 per month, with an annual subscription option available for $119.99.

The trademark filing suggests AEW continues to invest in and expand the MyAEW brand as it develops its global streaming strategy and strengthens its direct relationship with fans around the world.