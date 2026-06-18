Thunder Rosa Explains How Working In CMLL Differs From AEW

AEW star Thunder Rosa, who also competes in CMLL, spoke with Houston Life about her experiences working in both the U.S. and Mexico.

Rosa said, “It’s like speaking two different languages. Working in [the] United States is a one thing; working in Mexico is a different thing. The fans are different; the lights are different.”

On the difference between working in CMLL and AEW:

“Well, first of all, [CMLL is] much more faster. It’s two out of three falls. Here it’s one fall usually. We work for the televisión, the TV. It’s different; the storyline is different; the psychology is different… starting with psychology. That’s what I’m telling you. It’s like, you speak English and you speak Spanish… When I’m on my way to Mexico on the plane, I’m literally reminding myself, ‘You got this. You speak both languages. You can communicate with your body if they don’t understand what you’re saying in English.’ Because I know all the moves in English. I don’t know them in Spanish. So, it’s like relearning a lot of stuff, and unlearning some stuff when I’m there. And then when I come back, I have to put this like cassette in my brain like, ‘Okay, brain. We have to work pro wrestling.’ So it’s so interesting, but so beautiful. Because both of them are such unique languages that we get people involved from all over the world.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)