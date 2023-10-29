AEW Has Discussed Bringing Back Absent Star To Television

AEW may be reintroducing a talent who has been absent from the promotion for several months. Wrestlers not being used is not uncommon in the promotion, as Tony Khan is known to go on a hiring spree despite already having a loaded roster that he uses across Dynamite, Rampage, Collision, and ROH.

Rebel has previously been associated with former AEW Women’s Champions Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker. Before becoming an on-screen character in 2020, AEW hired her to do hair and make-up.

AEW did a storyline earlier this year in which it was questioned who Ruby Roho would side with for a program between Hayter and Baker and Toni Storm and Saraya leading up to the Revolution pay-per-view event from the Chase Center, with the idea being that Saraya and Storm were WWE outsiders competing against AEW’s homegrown talent in Baker and Hayter.

The promotion reportedly felt that Rebel would no longer be used on television alongside Baker and Hayter because Baker and Hayter had turned babyface, and Rebel wasn’t the right fit as a heel.

In a Q&A, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select stated that there have been discussions about bringing Rebel back to television, but no further details were provided.