AEW Rampage Matches Announced For This Week

You can officially pencil in some matches for this week’s edition of AEW Rampage on TNT.

During the post-Forbidden Door 2 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS, Excalibur did his speed-read near the end of the show where he confirmed some matches for the weekly one-hour AEW on TNT television program.

On tap for this Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT are the following bouts:

AEW RAMPAGE PREVIEW

* Matt Hardy & Brother Zay vs. Johnny TV & QT Marshall

* Hikaru Shida vs. Taya Valkyrie

* Shawn Spears vs. The Blade

* Claudio Castagnoli (C) vs. Kommander (ROH Title)

Make sure to join us here every Friday night for live AEW Rampage results coverage.